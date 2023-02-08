stranger things
netflix
TV

Netflix’s Latest Update On Preventing Password Sharing Is Making People Mighty Angry

Netflix‘s last attempt at clearing up confusion over its anti-password sharing measures didn’t go over great. Time for round two!

“We know there’s been a lot of confusion about sharing Netflix,” the streaming service tweeted on Wednesday. “A Netflix account is intended for one household, so we’re rolling out new features in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain (and more broadly in the coming months) to give you more control over your account… and yes, you can still watch Netflix while traveling!” Bounty hunters in New Zealand are already searching for the Netflix intern who spun a globe and landed on the country.

Netflix also shared “An Update on Sharing,” which includes measures being taken to prevent parents in New York from sharing their account with their daughter in Seattle. Subscribers will be asked to set their primary location, then “manage who has access to their account from our new Manage Access and Devices page.”

The link also provides information on how to transfer profiles, watching while you travel (“Members can still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new television, like at a hotel or holiday rental”), and pricing.

Members on our Standard or Premium plan in many countries (including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain) can add an extra member sub account for up to two people they don’t live with — each with a profile, recommendations, login and password — for an extra CAD$7.99 a month per person in Canada, NZD$7.99 in New Zealand, Euro 3.99 in Portugal, and Euro 5.99 in Spain.

You can find out more here. Let’s see how it’s going!

Time for round three!

