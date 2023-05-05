Grinding, the act of doing the same thing over and over again to achieve a desired result, is a common occurrence in video games. It’s now made its way television, too. Shadow and Bone fans are going to great grinding lengths to ensure the fantasy series is picked up for a third season.

Rolling Stone reports that “following the show’s premiere, the most dedicated of the #Grishaverse fans watched it in its entirety, at least five times a week — trying to maintain Shadow and Bone’s spot as the No. 2 series on Netflix.” Fan-run accounts “also encouraged casual viewers to keep episodes on, first as re-watches, and then just muted in the background to increase its views.”

“I’ve not been in any fandoms of ongoing shows before,” a teen Shadow and Bone fan named Holly, who’s seen the show over 60 times, told Rolling Stone. “I’ve always joined things after they finish. But this time, it’s new for me and it’s scary since Netflix in particular is quite keen on canceling things before they really have a chance to shine. But the writers and showrunners and everyone wants this as much as we do. And it makes you feel more connected to the show. Like they’re not giving up on it, we shouldn’t give up on it.”

Joe Pera Talks with You is nice to fall asleep to. Just saying, in case you want to play it every night in the hope it will come back someday.

