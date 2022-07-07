Not much happens on Joe Pera Talks with You, and that’s what made it so special.

In one episode, host Joe Pera went on a hike. In another, he watched YouTube videos in bed with his girlfriend, played by the delightful Jo Firestone. There have been season-long arcs about bean arches and chairs. In an era of $50 million episodes, it was a joy to watch Joe Pera talk to us about the simple joy of a second fridge.

All good things must unfortunately end, though, and Joe Pera Talks with You has been canceled by Adult Swim after three seasons. “I am writing to share the unfortunate news that Joe Pera Talks With You is over for now. We were driving home from Bethlehem, PA the morning after my final Spring Tour show when I got a call that it wouldn’t be renewed for another season,” Pera wrote in a note published to his humble website.

He continued:

The more I learn how TV works, the more I realize that it’s kind of a miracle that our quiet, 11-minute show about rocks, beans, grocery stores, and breakfast crews got on the air and lasted as long as it did. I also felt very lucky that I was able to work with my close friends and recognized how special it was that all these funny people were working on the same thing for a period of time. There was always a little guilt that Jo Firestone and Conner O’Malley should be devoting energy to shows of their own, but hopefully they will be soon. As should all of the writers – Dan Licata, Nathan Min, Katie Dolan, Whit Conway, the editor, and of course, director Marty Schousboe.

Pera, non-problematic awkward king that he is, apologized for the “disappointing news… but maybe I’ll see you at a live show this Summer or Fall and I will let you know when the next thing is rolling.” Until then, let him talk you to sleep for 10 hours.