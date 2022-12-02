Netflix has been awash with true-crime documentaries about serial killers, but everyone’s favorite fictional Netflix serial killer will soon come back in You. That’s right, Killer Joe is up to no good again, and he’s about to devour your soul in this Season 4 poster, which has even left star Penn Badgley feeling “icky.”

Previously on You, we saw Joe’s actions skew closely to the Caroline Kepnes source material while he stalked and killed Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Mail) and a few of her friends in NYC. He later moved to Los Angeles and fell in love with Love (Victoria Pedretti), but that relationship took a turn when she turned out to be a killer, too. They got married, moved to suburbia, had a kid, and then they came to mutually-intended fatal blows with Love losing that fight. Joe then headed to Paris while seeking Marianne (Tati Gabrielle), but we can assume that this didn’t go well because Season 4 picks up with London Joe. He’s now known as Professor Jonathan Moore.

In the below teaser, we get to see his bearded doom emerge: “I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond.”

Season 4 will be split into two parts. The first will arrive on Feb. 10, and the second batch will follow on March 10. Lucky Londoners will be able to catch the episodes a day earlier than their Yank counterparts.

Emotional baggage for Jonathan Moore is waiting at the claim. Part 1 lands early in London on February 9 and Part 2 follows on March 9. Only on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/0jZyiriKtd — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 24, 2022

Hello, You. Joe is back — but this time, please call him Professor Jonathan Moore. Careful Marienne… you never know who is lurking in London. Season 4 Part 1 premieres Feb 10, Part 2 premieres March 10. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/xhToEyKolD — YOU (@YouNetflix) September 24, 2022

We haven’t seen a full trailer yet, but it shouldn’t be much longer for a wait. Heck, we’ll possibly see two trailers.