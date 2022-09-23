Here’s Everything New On HBO And HBO Max For October 2022

House of the Dragon may still be ruling our appointment viewing in October, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t more shows and movies worth checking out on HBO and HBO Max this month. For instance, Mike White’s doomed resort comedy, The White Lotus, returns for a new vacation with the same old kind of problems (and problematic people) while Avenue 5 takes us back into space for a comedy of errors. Here’s everything coming to and leaving HBO and HBO Max this month. The White Lotus: Season 2 (HBO original premieres 10/30) Mike White’s dark comedy about a group of privileged tourists running amuck at a Hawaiin resort left audiences wanting more when its limited run came to an end last year. So, naturally, HBO has turned it into a sort of anthology series, giving us a second season set in in Sicily, Italy, following new guests and resort employees. Although they have brought Jennifer Coolidge back, thank god.

Avenue 5: Season 2 (HBO original premieres 10/10) This Hugh Laurie-led space comedy returns for more anti-gravity adventures. After failing to course correct last season, Laurie’s space captain must quell growing unease aboard his ship as passengers discover their eight-week cruise has turned into an eight-year voyage and their food supply might not last that long. Here’s Everything Coming To HBO and HBO Max In October: Avail. 10/1

Æon Flux, 2005 (HBO)

Along Came A Spider, 2001 (HBO)

Bad News Bears, 2005 (HBO)

Bad Teacher, 2011

Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)

Before Mickey Mouse: A History of American Animation

Black Nativity, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Blackthorn, 2011 (HBO)

Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, 1969

C.R.A.Z.Y., 2005

Call Me By Your Name, 2017

Century of Animation Showcase: 1922, 2022

Charlie St. Cloud, 2010 (HBO)

Christmas in Connecticut, 1945

Coneheads, 1993 (HBO)

Disclosure, 1994 (HBO)

District 9, 2009 (HBO)

Down Terrace, 2009 (HBO)

Dude Where’s My Car?, 2000 (HBO)

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), 2020

Fair Game, 2010 (HBO)

Federico Fellini’s Intervista, 1987

Frank, 2014 (HBO)

Freedomland, 2006 (HBO)

Grand Piano, 2013 (HBO)

Hoosiers, 1986 (HBO)

Hot Summer Nights, 2017 (HBO)

Hotel Mumbai, 2018 (HBO)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)

Jumper, 2008 (HBO)

Juno, 2007 (HBO)

Kiss The Girls, 1997

La ronde, 1950

Let’s Be Cops, 2014

Little Women, 1933

Luci del Varieta, 1950

Max Steiner: Maestro of Movie Music, 2019

Meet the Spartans, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Miracle in Milan, 1951

My Best Friend’s Girl, 2008 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)

Nightcrawler, 2014 (HBO)

No Place on Earth, 2012 (HBO)

Nothing But Trouble, 1991 (HBO)

Oliver!, 1968

Open Season 2, 2008

Open Season, 2006

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, 2016 (HBO)

Promised Land, 2012 (HBO)

Rock Dog, 2016 (HBO)

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob!

S.W.A.T. (Movie), 2003

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D, 2012 (HBO)

Slacker, 1990

Spotlight, 2015 (HBO)

Terms of Endearment, 1983 (HBO)

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

The American President, 1995

The Bad News Bears, 1976 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears Go To Japan, 1978 (HBO)

The Bad News Bears In Breaking Training, 1977 (HBO)

The Bridge on the River Kwai, 1957

The Eye, 2008 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia , 2013

The Perfect Host, 2010 (HBO)

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Swimming Pool, 1969

The Two Faces of January, 2014

The Witch, 2015 (HBO)

Tim and Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie, 2012 (HBO)

To The Wonder, 2012

Twisted, 2004 (HBO)

Waist Deep, 2006 (HBO)

Whose Line is It Anyway?, Season 9

Yvonne Orji: A Whole Me, Special Premiere (HBO) Avail. 10/2

101 Places to Party Before You Die, Season 1

Housing Complex C Avail. 10/5

Eraser: Reborn, 2022 Avail. 10/6

Folklore, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Wahl Street, Max Original Season 2 Premiere Avail. 10/7

Habla Loud, Documentary Premiere (HBO) Avail. 10/8

Straight Out of Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, 2021 Avail. 10/9

We Baby Bears Avail. 10/10

Avenue 5, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Oh Hell, Max Original Season 1 Premiere Avail. 10/11

38 at the Garden, Documentary Premiere (HBO) Avail. 10/14

Blippi Wonders, Season 2A

Fixer Upper: The Castle Avail. 10/15

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, 2022 Avail. 10/17

Mr. Pickles

The Vow, Part Two Documentary Series Premiere (HBO) Avail. 10/18

Batwheels, Season 1B Premiere

By Design: The Joe Caroff Story

Mama’s Boy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Meet the Batwheels, Season 1A Avail. 10/19

Year One: A Political Odyssey, Documentary Premiere (HBO) Avail. 10/20

Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022 Avail. 10/21

Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3

Teen Titans Go! Season 7D

Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere Avail. 10/23

La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1 Avail. 10/24

Green Lantern: Beware My Power, 2022 Avail. 10/26

A Tree of Life: The Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Documentary Premiere (HBO) Avail. 10/28

Garcia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere Avail. 10/30

The Lost Kitchen, Season 3

The White Lotus, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)