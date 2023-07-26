Netflix is sitting at a pivotal place right now, which is not unlike what happened to TV and movies during the pandemic. That is to say, content will likely be slowing down in movie theaters due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and Netflix is here to keep the popcorn flicks going when you are done rewatching Barbenheimer and are actively awaiting Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. With that spirit in mind, Gal Gadot stars in her own new action film for the streamer, which will also soon include a majority of the The Fast And The Furious films within its back library.
Additionally, new seasons of fan-favorite shows like Heartstopper and The Lincoln Lawyer are coming along with a new batch of Untold sports scandals for the taking. Speaking of scandal, DEPP V. HEARD takes a “documentary” approach to a certain notorious celebrity trial. There also might be the next Squid Game in town (hold tight on that verdict), and another series on the opioid crisis will cover the serious side of the streamer while the temps stay far too hot outside.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in August.
Heartstopper: Season 2 (series streaming 8/3)
Amid many other series cancellations on Netflix few years ago, this series received a doubled-down renewal after the romance series landed on over 50 Top 10 lists around the globe. This season, Charlie and rugby-guy Nick must continue to navigate their love with prom coming and a Parisian field trip, among all the necessary things that one must do in school. Mostly, though, this is about the romance and friends who circle ’round in various ways.
Heart Of Stone (film streaming 8/11)
Gal Gadot is following up Red Notice (which was the only movie that mattered at one moment) with a new yarn, in which she stars as Rachel Stone (yes, that’s right), who is an MI6 elite agent who happens to also be a secret member of a secret organization that none of her colleagues know about. Jamie Dornan plays the boss agent of Rachel, whose lives begin to collide, of course. This sounds like an action-filled-yet-glossy watch for when the movie schedule gets derailed by the ongoing strikes.
Zombieverse: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 8/8)
Pay attention to this one because this show could be the next Squid Game. This reality series plops “survivors” into Seoul, South Korea, amid the outbreak of a zombie virus. Various challenges must be completed while the undead remain a constant threat, and we truly are awash with zombie disgustingness these days on TV, aren’t we? No word yet on how this shall be received by viewers of The Walking Dead and The Last Of Us, but it would be mildly surprising if this series isn’t a success.
Painkiller (series streaming 8/10)
Following in on the heels of Netflix’s The Pharmacist and Hulu’s Dopesick, this project presents a fictionalized retelling of the real-life opioid crisis in the U.S. That is to say, prepare for an origin story and ongoing presentation of OxyContin’s disastrous effects upon American lives, along with a dive into the system that allowed this drug to flourish. The story will follow both Barry Meier’s same-named book, along with Patrick Radden Keefe’s New Yorker article, “The Family That Built the Empire of Pain.” Look for Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, and more on the screen.
DEPP V. HEARD (documentary streaming 8/16)
Let the warring PR sides roll? Surely, you have already heard about this defamation trial that made a spectacle of alleged domestic abuse, and this project promises to dive in to question everything that went down. It remains to be seen whether this will be an even remotely objective project or lean in a more sensational direction. (Take a guess.)
The Fast And The Furious (films streaming 8/1)
As with Heart Of Stone, this news might ease the pain of knowing that some blockbusters probably won’t hit theaters on their original release dates later this year. Several heaping helpings of Vin Diesel and the Fam are coming when a majority of The Fast And The Furious franchise movies arrive on the streaming service. Mind you, this won’t be the complete set, but at least you can revisit a substantial chunk of the movies when no one was going to space.
Avail. TBA
Guns & Gulaabs
Risqué Business: Taiwan
Avail. 8/1
Untold: Volume 3
2 Fast 2 Furious
Bee Movie
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Coming to America
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Friends with Benefits
It’s Complicated
The Jerk
Just Go With It
Lost in Translation
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 14
Poms
Terminator Genisys
Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4
Avail. 8/2
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
Soulcatcher
Avail. 8/3
Head to Head
Heartstopper: Season 2
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 2
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Avail. 8/4
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
Fatal Seduction: Volume 2
Avail. 8/7
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8
Avail. 8/8
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2
Untold: Johnny Football
Zombieverse
Avail. 8/9
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop
Avail. 8/10
Jagun Jagun
Marry My Dead Body
Mech Cadets
Painkiller
Avail. 8/11
Down for Love
Heart of Stone
Avail. 8/12
Behind Your Touch
Avail. 8/14
Paddington
The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4
Avail. 8/15
Ancient Aliens: Season 5
Ballers: Seasons 1-5
Jared Freid: 37 and Single
Untold: Hall of Shame
Avail. 8/16
At Home With The Furys
The Chosen One
DEPP V HEARD
Avail. 8/17
My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2
The Upshaws: Part 4
Avail. 8/18
10 Days of a Bad Man
Love, Sex and 30 Candles
Mask Girl
The Monkey King
Avail. 8/22
LIGHTHOUSE
Untold: Swamp Kings
Avail. 8/23
The Big Short
Destined with You
Sausage Party
Squared Love Everlasting
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2
Avail. 8/24
Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2
Ragnarok: Season 3
Who is Erin Carter?
Avail. 8/25
Killer Book Club
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Avail. 8/30
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins
Avail. 8/31
Choose Love
Karate Sheep: Season 2
One Piece
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 8/12
Knightfall: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 8/14
Winx Club: Seasons 6-7
Leaving 8/15
Les Misérables
Leaving 8/24
Jobs
Leaving 8/31
A Knight’s Tale
If Beale Street Could Talk
InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler
InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island
The Italian Job
Mean Girls
Moving Art: Seasons 1-3
Open Season
Open Season 2
Paranormal Activity
The Ring
Salt
Scream: Seasons 1-3
She’s Gotta Have It
Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6
Sleepless in Seattle