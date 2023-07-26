Netflix is sitting at a pivotal place right now, which is not unlike what happened to TV and movies during the pandemic. That is to say, content will likely be slowing down in movie theaters due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and Netflix is here to keep the popcorn flicks going when you are done rewatching Barbenheimer and are actively awaiting Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. With that spirit in mind, Gal Gadot stars in her own new action film for the streamer, which will also soon include a majority of the The Fast And The Furious films within its back library.

Additionally, new seasons of fan-favorite shows like Heartstopper and The Lincoln Lawyer are coming along with a new batch of Untold sports scandals for the taking. Speaking of scandal, DEPP V. HEARD takes a “documentary” approach to a certain notorious celebrity trial. There also might be the next Squid Game in town (hold tight on that verdict), and another series on the opioid crisis will cover the serious side of the streamer while the temps stay far too hot outside.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in August.

Heartstopper: Season 2 (series streaming 8/3)

Amid many other series cancellations on Netflix few years ago, this series received a doubled-down renewal after the romance series landed on over 50 Top 10 lists around the globe. This season, Charlie and rugby-guy Nick must continue to navigate their love with prom coming and a Parisian field trip, among all the necessary things that one must do in school. Mostly, though, this is about the romance and friends who circle ’round in various ways.

Heart Of Stone (film streaming 8/11)

Gal Gadot is following up Red Notice (which was the only movie that mattered at one moment) with a new yarn, in which she stars as Rachel Stone (yes, that’s right), who is an MI6 elite agent who happens to also be a secret member of a secret organization that none of her colleagues know about. Jamie Dornan plays the boss agent of Rachel, whose lives begin to collide, of course. This sounds like an action-filled-yet-glossy watch for when the movie schedule gets derailed by the ongoing strikes.

Zombieverse: Season 1 (Netflix series streaming 8/8)

Pay attention to this one because this show could be the next Squid Game. This reality series plops “survivors” into Seoul, South Korea, amid the outbreak of a zombie virus. Various challenges must be completed while the undead remain a constant threat, and we truly are awash with zombie disgustingness these days on TV, aren’t we? No word yet on how this shall be received by viewers of The Walking Dead and The Last Of Us, but it would be mildly surprising if this series isn’t a success.

Painkiller (series streaming 8/10)

Following in on the heels of Netflix’s The Pharmacist and Hulu’s Dopesick, this project presents a fictionalized retelling of the real-life opioid crisis in the U.S. That is to say, prepare for an origin story and ongoing presentation of OxyContin’s disastrous effects upon American lives, along with a dive into the system that allowed this drug to flourish. The story will follow both Barry Meier’s same-named book, along with Patrick Radden Keefe’s New Yorker article, “The Family That Built the Empire of Pain.” Look for Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch, and more on the screen.

DEPP V. HEARD (documentary streaming 8/16)

Let the warring PR sides roll? Surely, you have already heard about this defamation trial that made a spectacle of alleged domestic abuse, and this project promises to dive in to question everything that went down. It remains to be seen whether this will be an even remotely objective project or lean in a more sensational direction. (Take a guess.)