Netflix hopes that it knows where its bread is buttered, so to speak. They’re betting on extra-long Stranger Things episodes amid news that, for the first time, the streaming giant is experiencing a subscriber slump while HBO Max and Disney+ are hitting their stride. To that end, Netflix appears to be doubling down on mega popular shows, which is probably good timing now that Ozark and the like are heading toward the sunset, all while The Pentaverate didn’t make waves.

For sure, the timing of the slump hasn’t been great, given reports that a password crackdown is coming, and Netflix has canceled several projects (including animated shows from Ava DuVernay), but one series is riding extremely high and has scored a renewal for more seasons. That’d be Heartstopper, based upon the New York Times bestselling series. In a press release, Netflix cited how the show’s first season’s topped their Top 10 Lists in 54 countries, and so, they’re doubling (or rather, tripling) down on the beloved coming-of-age series. Expect two more seasons to follow. From the first season synopsis, in case you’ve missed it:

Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance. Charlie, Nick and their circle of friends must navigate the ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.

Heartstopper‘s first season is currently streaming on Netflix.