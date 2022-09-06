Ahhh, Fall. The season of changing leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and, you guessed it, a whole bunch of TV.

With the cooler temps and spookier vibes comes plenty of fantasy prequels and returning comedy favorites to keep binge-watchers entertained, which is why we’re dedicating the latest episode of Obsessed to all of the buzzworthy series you need to have on your radar this Fall. Hosts Taylour Chanel and Hollis Wong-Wear are breaking down the small-screen premieres they’re most excited for, and yes, they come with dragons, elves, and vampires attached.

The ladies dive into the worldbuilding of Amazon Prime Video’s blockbuster-sized Rings Of Power series, discussing how the show has modernized Tolkien with its diverse casting and relatable storytelling. And you know they’re going to talk about TV’s hottest show right now (pun intended), House of the Dragon. It’s got medieval politics, bloody swordplay, and mythical flying beasts (basically, everything a Game of Thrones fan could hope for).

The hosts wrap up their fantasy chat by previewing AMC’s highly anticipated Interview with a Vampire series — a period drama set in New Orleans with a GoT alumn as its lead — before running through some returning favorites, like Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary and the final season of Atlanta.

For a full recap of everything worth watching this Fall, check out the video above.