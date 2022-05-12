Starz’ sleeper hit P-Valley made waves in 2020 when it debuted, garnering praise for its realistic look at strip clubs and its portrayal of sex workers in the south. The show was nominated for several awards, including the GLAAD Media Awards and NAACP Image Awards in 2021. Now, the series is back for its second season, this time shining a light on COVID’s impact on strip clubs.

The second season of the Starz show picks up right as COVID restrictions in Mississippi are lifted, which means The Pynk can open its doors after months of drive-thru stripping (which really did happen in 2020). “You can’t throw a rock without hitting five businesses that ain’t closed down,” an employee explains, setting the scene for a post-COVID reopening. The trailer implies that The Pynk will be hiring several new dancers for the reopening, and we all know that new blood tends to bring some drama.

The series stars Brandee Evans as the main character Mercedes Woodbine, who hopes to leave the club and open her own dance gym. Nicco Annan portrays Uncle Clifford, the club’s owner who faces financial trouble. Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson, Skyler Joy, and Parker Sawyers also star.

The second season premieres on June 3rd on Starz and will consist of ten episodes. Check out the trailer above.