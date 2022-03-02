50 Cent’s Power series — along with its assorted spinoffs — has long been one of the hottest things on TV, driven by his fervent fanbase and strong social media buzz. However, that hasn’t stopped 50, who executive produces the shows, as well as having a recurring role on the original Power, from running into frustrations with Starz, the network that carries the shows. Although he’s expressed his feelings about the network before, apparently things have reached a new head, leaving the rapper-turned-mogul ready to pack his bags after his 2017 deal expires according to his latest post on Instagram.

Posting a string of images of luggage, including a gif from Oran “Juice” Jone’s “The Rain” video, 50 once again threatened to take his talents elsewhere. “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ,” he taunted in the caption of the gif. “Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They renewed High Town and [Power Book IV] FORCE is the highest-rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb sh*t I deal with over here.”

In the other photos, he jokingly kept the motif running, as a series of dialogue exchanges with partners and employees. “Anil, get your f*cking bags in the car now, we are out of here,” read one. “take that f*cking sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here.” Another cracked, “Michael, what the f*ck are you takings so long for, let’s go! Why are you folding all of your clothing so perfect, we can just get new clothes when we get where we going.”

Whether this tactic results in Starz renewing Force for another season or allowing 50 to truly walk out the door, one this is certain: 50 Cent will find a way to make even contract negotiations seem entertaining.