Pamela Anderson claims in her memoir that Tim Allen flashed his penis at her on the Home Improvement set. In Love, Pamela, the model and actress writes, “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

The incident was alleged to have taken place in 1991, the same year Anderson was cast as Lisa, the original “Tool Time Girl,” on the hit ABC sitcom.

Variety reports that “Allen, who was 37 at the time, was presumably referring to Anderson’s modeling for Playboy, which helped turn the budding actress into an international sex symbol.” She was named Playmate of the Month in February 1990.

Allen denies the flashing ever occured. “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,” he said in a statement.

Love, Pamela comes out on January 31, the same day as the Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story, in which “through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances, and infamous sex tape scandal. Pamela Anderson defined a decade. Now she will define herself.”

