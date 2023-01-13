Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson Hasn’t Watched Her Stolen Sex Tape With Tommy Lee ‘To This Day’

In the upcoming documentary Pamela, a love story, actress and model Pamela Anderson declares that she’s going to “take control of the narrative for the first time.” That includes the conversation surrounding her sex tape with ex-husband Tommy Lee, as chronicled in Hulu’s Pam and Tommy.

In an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning host Jim Axelrod ahead of Pamela, a love story hitting Netflix, Anderson was asked what she wants people to “understand” about the tape. “That it was stolen property, that it was two crazy naked people in love,” she answered. “I mean, we were naked all the time and filming each other and being silly, but those tapes were not meant for anybody else to see.” Anderson added that she hasn’t seen the tape “to this day. It was very hurtful.” She also didn’t watch Pam and Tommy, and “never [will],” a source said. “Not even years from now. Not even the trailer.”

You can watch an excerpt from the interview below.

Here’s more on Pamela, a love story: “In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous sex tape scandal. Pamela Anderson defined a decade. Now she will define herself.”

Pamela, a love story, which will presumably not feature a talking penis voiced by Jason Mantzoukas, premieres on Netflix on January 31.

(Via Yahoo!)

