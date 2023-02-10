Celebrities! They’re just like us!

Paul Rudd had the same reaction we’d all have if we got a chance to speak to Martin Short, Steve Martin, or Meryl Streep — let alone all three. Let alone acting alongside them. Rudd may be a superhero, but that trio are royalty.

“Surreal doesn’t even cover it,” Rudd told Entertainment Weekly. “For a comedy fan like myself, Martin Short and Steve Martin, that’s Mount Rushmore. I mean, truly hero worship. To get to work with them, I still kind of can’t believe it. Selena [Gomez], I adore. I’ve worked with her a couple of times and she’s the greatest. And then when I heard Meryl Streep was on board, it just didn’t seem real. It still doesn’t seem real.”

Ant-Man popped up in the final episode of Only Murders in the Building season 2 following a time jump and launching the season 3 mystery of where he bought that awesome trench coat (and also who killed him). Naturally, we’ll get to learn a bit more of who his character (stage actor Ben Glenroy) really is, how he’s mixed up with the Arconia 3 outside of starring in their Broadway play.

So what’s it like working with Short and Martin? “It’s just constant insults,” Rudd said. “To just hear them knock each other but there’s so much love between those guys … it’s just so fun to have a front-row seat to all of that.”

The Quantum Realm’s got nothing on that.

(via EW)