The world will soon be blessed with not one, but two TV series where Pedro Pascal plays a gruff but lovable father figure to a youngster. On The Last of Us, he’s taking Ellie across the country; on The Mandalorian, he’s going on adventures throughout the galaxy with Baby Yoda. I can’t imagine too many parents watching the HBO show where a fungal beast rips a dude’s head in half with their kids, but The Mandalorian is friendly enough for the whole family to enjoy. Just don’t ask Pascal to do The Voice if you see him in person.

“People come up to me and ask me to do the voice [from The Mandalorian] for their kids,” the actor said during an interview on The Graham Norton Show. “But I think it sounds inappropriate because it is a breathy, low register ‘bedroom’ voice.” Pascal added, “It is so creepy and doesn’t work in real life.”

As established, Pascal is Daddy (where’s that bumper sticker?), so pretty much anything he says could be considered inappropriate. “This is the way.” The way to what? The bedroom? Just leave innocent Baby Yoda with a sitter, OK?

The Mandalorian season three premieres on Disney+ on March 1.

