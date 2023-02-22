How Many Episodes Are In ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3?

It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen our buddy Mando, but the wait is finally over. Disney realized that everyone is really into Pedro Pascal at the moment and decided that we needed more of him in his space shiny suit, which is why the long-awaited season three of The Mandalorian will premiere next week.

Mando aka Din Djarin and Grogu will return to the galaxy for more adventures on March 1st, and though there has been quite some time since season two, some important stuff has happened to our main little dude. Though season three of The Mandalorian will consist of eight episodes, you might want to catch up with The Book Of Boba Fett before the premiere, which fills in a bit of the gap between seasons and proved you with some CGI Luke Skywalker that nobody really asked for.

Since the end of season two, Djarin secured the Darksaber, a legendary Star Wars weapon that was used to kill Jedis. Season three will pick up with the duo after Gorgu has abandoned his Jedi training, while Djarin is being ostracized by his fellow Mandolorians. You know, normal “fulfilling your destiny” type of stuff.

Following the premiere, episodes will be available Wednesdays on Disney+ starting at 12 AM ET.