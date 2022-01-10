Only a few short months ago, Bob Saget paid beautiful tribute to his friend, Norm MacDonald. He also recently reacted to Betty White’s death with reflections about the afterlife (“I don’t know what happens when we die”), and sadly, the world learned on Sunday that Saget passed away at the age of 65. His cause of death is not yet known, and although the coming days and weeks will see many tributes to his life and legacy, there’s a particularly poignant remembrance at the forefront.

Pete Davidson (he no longer does social media on his own) recruited the Instagram-posting ways of SNL writer Dave Sirus. He posted a tribute from Pete about Bob, who Pete “just wanted you guys to know” was truly “one of the nicest men on the planet.” Davidson, who previously spoken openly about his struggles with borderline personality disorder, revealed how instrumental Bob was to his recovery.

“When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff,” The King Of Staten Island actor revealed about a previously unknown outreach from the Full House star and comedian. “He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can – connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.”

Pete then declared, “I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship.” He added, “My condolences to the family.” You can read Pete’s full tribute to Saget below: