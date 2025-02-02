Poker Face season 1 appeared on nearly every list of the best TV shows of 2023, including our own , and Lyonne was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys. Now the Peacock series is coming back for more mysteries, guest stars, and murder. Here’s everything we know.

“It was comfort food. The thing that really hit me was how much it is, at heart, a hangout show with Peter Falk. I wasn’t watching each new episode really for the mystery plot. It was for Falk and the guest star,” The Last Jedi director told Deadline . Johnson’s warm feelings for Columbo inspired him to create a shaggy detective series of his own, Poker Face , starring Natasha Lyonne.

Rian Johnson coped with the COVID-19 lockdown the same way a lot of people did: by watching old TV shows. His series of choice was Columbo, the “howcatchem” crime-drama starring Peter Falk.

Plot

The basic premise of Poker Face: Charlie Cale (played by Natasha Lyonne) knows when people are lying, and every episode takes place in a different setting where she uses this unusual skill to help solve — or prevent — a crime.

In the season 1 finale, Charlie brawls with a casino goon using a “dick ring” (it’s a long story) and gets a phone call from Five Families crime syndicate head Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Perlman). Charlie is given two options: work for her mob, or die. Charlie makes her choice by listening to Neil Young, cracking open a beer, and thinking about her next adventure.

Hell yeah.

There’s no official synopsis for season 2 yet, but following the season 1 finale, then-showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman (they have since been replaced by Tony Tost, although they’re staying on as executive producers) discussed future plans with Entertainment Weekly. “We’re going to keep doing what works,” Lilla said. “I believe that this format is a proven format, this ‘how catch ’em’-style of storytelling. We’re going to continue to stay in that tradition. But, much like we did in season 1, we’re going to continue to innovate within that format, and hopefully find new and fresh ways to surprise the audience as we take them on these case-of-the-week journeys.”

As for whether Perlman’s Beatrix Hasp will be season 2’s Big Bad, Nora teased, “We certainly set her up that way… She’s such an interesting character actor that I cannot wait to see her as the head of the Five Families.”

Same premise + different mysteries + Natasha Lyonne looking impossibly cool + Rhea Perlman = a winning formula. Plus, the guest stars!

Cast

Natasha Lyonne will be back, of course, but there’s a whole new batch of guest stars. The season 2 roster includes John Mulaney, Ego Nwodim, Sam Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito, Katie Holmes, Gaby Hoffmann, Kumail Nanjiani, Sherry Cola, Kevin Corrigan, Ben Marshall, Kathrine Narducci, Cynthia Erivo, BJ Novak, Awkwafina, Corey Hawkins, Simon Rex, Method Man, and Margo Martindale. If BoJack Horseman taught us anything, she’s the criminal.