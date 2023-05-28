Every single week, our TV and film experts will list the most important ten streaming selections for you to pop into your queues. We’re not strictly operating upon reviews or accrued streaming clicks (although yes, we’ve scoured the streaming site charts) but, instead, upon those selections that are really worth noticing amid the churning sea of content. There’s a lot out there, after all, and your time is valuable.

TIE: 10. Euphoria (HBO series streaming on Max) This Zendaya-starring series currently sits between seasons yet is seeing a streaming resurgence with everyone talking (and not positively) about The Idol. Creator Sam Levinson and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye surely whipped up some controversy there, but before the rest of the world watches Lily-Rose Depp as not-Britney Spears, you can revisit the most miserable high school students to ever grace TV screens. Yes, the series remains as triggering as always, but the performances keep people coming back. TIE: 10. American Born Chinese (Disney+ series) Whose life wouldn’t be changed after befriending a mythological god’s son? This series follows an “ordinary” American teenager who experiences that wildness in this adaptation of Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel of the same name. Naturally, the whole coming-of-age concept blows up a bit with a lot of Kung-Fu in the mix, and then there’s a quest for the Fourth Scroll while high school troubles also swirl, so expect this to have the themes of identity at the forefront but also some comedic touches, too.

9. Mother (Netflix film) This streaming service knew what they were doing when scheduling this Jennifer Lopez action picture to come out on Mother’s Day weekend. It’s a rough-but-tidy little movie that doesn’t qualify as John Wick royalty by any stretch, but few could resist watching JLo kick some butt. Mrs. Ben Affleck stars as a military-trained assassin, who must save her daughter from horrible criminals who didn’t choose their target out of the blue. Joseph Fiennes and Gael García Bernal co-star, but this is JLo’s movie, through and through. 8. Platonic (Apple TV+ series) From the outside, you may think that you know where this series is going, but the show promises to be even more chaotic than you expect. Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen play old friends who reunite after people grow apart (as they do), and it soon grows apparent that he shakes up her little world. Fortunately, she does appear to be happily married, and her husband approves of (and, in fact, encourages) this rekindled friendship — at least, until the horse tranquilizers come into play. It happens.

7. FROM (Epix/MGM+ series) Stephen King gives this sleeper series a rave review while calling it “beautifully handled.” He added, “That spike through the head…holy cow.” This series will likely appeal to Lost fans for many reasons that will be obvious to those who watch, and Manifest addicts will dig it, too. To sum up, the show revolves around a middle-American town where no one can escape, no matter how hard they try to escape the monsters and secrets that run amuck. 6. Silo (Apple TV+ series) This diamond in the rough might be hundreds of stories deep, but this Graham Yost show is worth the dive. Rebecca Ferguson stars as an indispensable engineer that keeps humanity alive before rising to become the unlikely sheriff of the whole joint. Don’t expect that to go well, however, because Juliette has suspicions that the mysterious founders wanted to ensure would remain secret. Common’s leather jacket might be too sinister for this silo, which somehow keeps around 10,000 people alive after an unnamed apocalyptic event put humanity underground. Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Tim Robbins, and Harriet Walter deliver spot-on performances to round out this story based upon Hugh Howey’s self-published runaway literary hit, the Wool omnibus.

5. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+ series) Too many cultural juggernauts are ending this year, but of course, TV will always sprout new hydra heads to entertain us in the aftermath. This season follows up on Nate’s embrace of the dark side while Jason Sudeikis’ title character remains eternally chipper, and Brett Goldstein’s character has been attempting to convince everyone that he doesn’t have a hairy ass. Everyone has priorities, man. 4. John Wick Chapter 4 (Lionsgate movie streaming on VOD and Amazon Prime) Those who have seen this installment know that the story of Keanu’s dog-loving assassin could handily end here. However, this franchise has now raked in over a billion dollars, which means that Chad Stahelski, Reeves, and Lionsgate are officially working on a believable way to make a fifth film happen. So, bring on the ninjas and the mad dashes on horseback and Keanu wildly fighting with seemingly the whole world against him. Give me more rain in nightclubs and busting through glass boxes, please. Also, Ana de Armas will star in the Ballerina spinoff, and The Continental prequel series is coming, too.