‘John Wick 5’ Is In Development, Despite… Y’Know (Also: A Video Game!)

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the highest-grossing John Wick movie so far, “so far” being the operative words because there are more John Wick movies to come. Even after… y’know. (Look, John Wick: Chapter 4 has been out for almost three months, so it’s probably safe to spoil the movie, but I don’t want to ruin it for someone and have them demand to fight me in a crowded club where everyone is dancing while soaking wet. Hate it when that happens.)

During Lionsgate’s earnings call this week, Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake confirmed that a fifth John Wick film is in early development. “What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We’re in development on three others, including [John Wick 5] and including television series,” he said, according to Comic Book. “We’re building out the world and when that [fifth] movie comes, [it] will be organically grown out of how we’re starting to tell those stories.”

He also teased a John Wick video game. Hopefully it goes smoother than the last Keanu Reeves video game:

“We’re now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there’s clear appetite by the audience.”

That’s executive speak for “the John Wick video game will be like Donkey Kong, except instead of Mario avoiding barrels while climbing ladders, it will be John Wick running up stairs while shooting bad guys.” I might be slightly editorializing, but that’s the gist, at least.

