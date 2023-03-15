Before Rachel Zegler won a Golden Globe for her phenomenal performance in West Side Story, she was a wedding singer. And a funeral singer.

“I just did everything through the church,” the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Zegler was only allowed to sing a few secular songs, including “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri. Or as everyone knows it, the wedding song from Twilight. Nothing brings us closer to God than Kristen Stewart getting hitched to a vampire instead of a werewolf.

Zegler also recalled singing “Sunrise, Sunset” from Fiddler on the Roof and “Wedding Song (There Is Love)” by Captain & Tennille. “It’s weird,” Kimmel chimed in, “Captain & Tennille only got married for tax purposes. There is no romance there whatsoever.” Zegler added, “I rest my case.”

Earlier, Zegler tweeted her appreciation not only for Taylor Swift, but also her Shazam! Fury of the Gods co-stars. “i was very scared to enter a sequel film — it is scary to be the new kid with only one movie under your belt and enter an established familial cast. they love each other so much; that is a real shazamily value. and they didn’t have to love me, too, but they did,” she wrote. “some of the greatest people i have ever met have come from this set — cast and crew and creative alike. i met some of my best friends in the entire world.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens on March 17th.