San Diego Comic-Con is upon us, yielding first looks at stuff like the new Beavis and Butt-Head and the COVID-delayed fourth John Wick. Then there’s the Shazam sequel. Subtitled Fury of the Gods, it brings back the DCEU’s goofiest superhero: the wizard alter ego of a Philadelphia teen, played by Zachary Levi and Asher Angel respectively. But this time there’s at least a reference to others in Warner Bros.’ cinematic universe.

The trailer opens with what looks like Levi’s Shazam in therapy. “I don’t deserve these powers, if we’re being honest,” he tells an off-screen figure. He then points out how redundant he is. “There’s already a superhero with a red suit with a lightning bolt on it,” he says, alternating with shots of the Flash (though the troubled Ezra Miller’s face is conspicuously never shown). He also notes that he’s not as “huge” or “manly” as Aquaman, nor as “cool” as Batman.

But he does have his own things going on. The trailer introduces some of the new characters, including the villains: Helen Mirren’s Hespera and Lucy Liu’s Kalypso, both devious daughters of the titan Atlas. And because Shazam is the silliest of the DCEU’s heroes, there’s a couldn’t-resist bit where he informs Hespera that he’s “seen all the Fast and Furious movies,” which now feature her.

You can watch the trailer in the video above. Shazam: Fury of the Gods hits theaters on December 21.