Taika Waititi has had a string of hits in the past few years: he voiced everyone’s favorite evil droid on The Mandalorian, starred alongside Thor in Love And Thunder and he created the hit comedy-drama Reservation Dogs, which is about to enter its second season.

Reservation Dogs follows a group of Indigenous teens in Oklahoma as they navigate the pressures of their family and desire to see the world. The show made history last year by becoming the first major television show to use an entirely Indigenous creative team. It is also the only series to be set and filmed in Oklahoma (sorry, Watchmen).

The second season follows Elora (Devery Jacobs), Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Cheese (Lane Factor), and Willie (Paulina Alexis) as they intend to make the trek out to California, but first, they need to get enough money to actually leave, hence all of the petty crimes.

Here is the official season summary:

Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. The show’s first-of-its-kind Indigenous creative team invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.

Season two premieres on August 3rd on Hulu. The first season is now available for streaming. Check out the trailer above.