Reservation Dogs, FX’s often very funny drama following Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma, has been renewed for a third season. Ahead of its season two finale next week, Deadline reports that the critically-acclaimed series will get another season. But moving forward, Reservation Dogs will be a Hulu exclusive.

The series, from creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi premiered on Hulu under the FX on Hulu brand (whatever this means) in 2021. The series has an all-Native writing team, hires Native directors, and has an almost entirely Indigenous cast and crew. The second season premiered, also on FX on Hulu, in August.

“Reservation Dogs continues its remarkable run with critics, fans, and awards all recognizing the singular brilliance of the series created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi,” said FX original programming president Nick Grad, per Deadline. “FX is proud to join with our partners at Hulu to order a third season featuring the amazing cast and all of the artists who deliver one of the most original, engaging, and funny shows on television.”

“I couldn’t be more proud of this show that I created with my friend Taika Waititi,” said co-creator Harjo, per Deadline. “It was born out of a conversation in Taika’s kitchen and has now made its way into the lives of people across the world. The love for season 2 has been outstanding. Thank you to FX for ordering season 3, excited to bring you more laughter and love from the Rez. Ahoooo!”

