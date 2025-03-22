In Coel’s case, First Day On Earth will follow her as (another) novelist character with writers’ block who explores identity while visiting her parents’ homeland in West Africa by way of a film set. And what of Gadd’s Half Man? Let’s get down to business on what to expect.

Richard Gadd’s semi-autobiographical Baby Reindeer hit Netflix like a bolt of lightning last year. The limited series, which revolved around Gadd’s account of being stalked while also reckoning with his own history of trauma, felt similar in vibe and tone to Michaela Coel’s gut punch, I May Destroy You , which took BBC and HBO by storm in 2020. And whaddya know, both visionaries now have projects in the works for BBC and HBO.

Plot

Formerly titled Lions, this six-episode limited series began filming in February, as revealed by Gadd on Instagram with production taking place in Glasgow, Scotland. Seeing Gadd in front of the camera is excellent news since he actually didn’t intend to star in this series, but somebody must have talked some sense into him because Gadd’s presence in embodying his own stories surely cannot be beat. As a result, he will portray Ruben, one of two estranged brothers, who surfaces at the wedding of Jamie Gadd’s opposing force, Niall. There, the strained relationship will approach a violent breaking point. BBC has provided a series description:

Spanning almost forty years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers’ relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way. It will capture the wild energy of a changing city – a changing world, even – and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question… What does it mean to be a man?

Deadline previously reported that Gadd penned this series while hoping to cast Bell but still “never thinking for a second we would manage to land him.” And given how razor-sharp Gadd’s writing tends to be, we can expect fireworks as accordingly as they were promised.

Additionally, we can expect much more of Richard Gadd at Netflix after Half Man finishes production. According to CEO Ted Sarandos, that streaming service snagged “our first-look deal with Richard Gadd to do his first work at Netflix.” Sarandos added, “I think he’s a brilliant storyteller… I’m very proud of Richard of the story he told and the way he told it, and it is his true story.” As a side note, Netflix and Gadd have formed a united front on the lawsuit from Fiona Harvey, who has sued Netflix for $170 million, alleging defamation over the “Martha” character. That lawsuit is currently set for a May trial date.

Cast

Along with Gadd and Bell, Mitchell Robertson and Stuart Campbelll will portray the brothers at earlier ages. This show has also gathered up an ensemble cast, including Neve McIntosh as Lori, mother to Niall; Marianne McIvor as Maura, mother to Ruben; Amy Manson; Julie Cullen; Charlie De Melo; Bilal Hasna; Scot Greenan; Calum Manchip; Philippine Velge; Piers Ewart; Stuart McQuarrie; and Charlotte Blackwood.