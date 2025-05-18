Rick and Morty is entering its eighth season. Based on how good last season was (especially the Heather Anne Campbell-written “That’s Amorte”), there’s no concern about Adult Swim’s most-watched program slowing down.

By season 8 , most live-action sitcoms are running on fumes — but not animated programs. The Simpsons season 8 featured some of the series’ best episodes, including “You Only Move Twice,” “A Milhouse Divided,” and “Hurricane Neddy,” while season 8 of South Park gave us “Good Times with Weapons,” “Awesom-O,” and “Woodland Critter Christmas.” King of the Hill was still churning out bangers that late into the show’s run, as was American Dad! (it’s the season of “Hot Water”!).

Plot

Let’s begin with the official logline: “Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can’t keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!” Especially during the long gaps between the earlier seasons.

Showrunner Scott Marder described season 8 as having a “similar flow and vibes to six and seven, which is like a cool balance of silly and one-up canonical stuff. That’s the stuff I want as a fan. And that’s the stuff that Harmon and I work on all jammed together. I’m really proud of these last couple of seasons; they’re sort of the perfect blend of what I look for as a fan.”

Co-creator Dan Harmon (who is also working on the Community movie) added, “I will always target the episodic personally. Because, like, your job is to fight gravity. And gravity is serialization. That’s what happens organically; gravity is a great thing. But you’re supposed to want to fly.”

Based on the season 8 trailer, which you can watch below, that balance of standalone adventures and serialized lore includes Jerry going to town on a head of lettuce in an Easter-centric episode and a new haircut for Summer (the former) and Rick being paired with Space Beth (the latter).

Adult Swim has already shared the episode titles for season 8:

Episode 1: “Summer of All Fears”

Episode 2: “Valkyrick”

Episode 3: “The Rick, The Mort, & The Ugly”

Episode 4: “The Last Temptation of Jerry”

Episode 5: “Cryo Mort a Rickver”

Episode 6: “The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button”

Episode 7: “Ricker than Fiction”

Episode 8: “Nomortland”

Episode 9: “Morty Daddy”

Episode 10: “Hot Rick”

God bless those terrible, yet wonderful pun titles.

Cast

Rick and Morty brings back the same voice cast from season 7: Ian Cardoni as Rick, Harry Belden as Morty, Sarah Chalke as Beth, Chris Parnell as Jerry, and Spencer Grammer as Summer. No guest stars have been announced yet, but we can probably expect to hear the GOAT Keith David as the president.