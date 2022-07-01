Singer/rapper Samuel T. Herring (aka Hemlock Ernst) of the Baltimore synth band Future Islands will make his acting debut alongside LaKeith Stanfield in an adaptation of Victor LaValle’s The Changeling. This isn’t the George C. Scott horror film or the Angelina Jolie Oscar-bait movie or any of a dozen other stories with the same name. LaValle’s 2017 horror fantasy novel was immediately earmarked for adaptation after winning the Locus Award and tying for a World Fantasy Award (with Fonda Lee’s Jade City, which is also heading for adaptation).

The story focuses on Apollo (Stanfield’s character), a rare book dealer enchanted by his first child who must deal with his wife’s unspeakable act of violence following what appears to be post-partum depression. Herring is set to play William Wheeler, a man who befriends Apollo along the way.

The Annapurna-produced Apple TV+ series is being adapted by Kelly Marcel (Venom, Saving Mr. Banks), who will also act as showrunner. American Horror Story‘s Adina Porter has also joined the cast as Apollo’s mother, and Clark Backo will play Apollo’s wife Emmy. The series should land some time in 2022, but there’s still plenty of time to grab a copy of the book to prepare.

(via Deadline)