There’s Another ‘Saw’ Movie On The Way For Halloween In 2023

When Saw first hit theaters in 2004, the world didn’t quite know what it was getting into. What started as a man waking up in a deserted bathroom chained to a pipe has led to an entire franchise consisting of eight gory horror films… and one crime movie starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. The movies have grossed over $1 billion, making them the fifth-highest-grossing horror franchise in the United States. And now, a rusty saw trap will be opened once more!

Kevin Greutert, who directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter, will return for the latest installment in the franchise, aiming for a Halloween 2023 release. There have been no plot details released at this time, so it’s unclear if Rock will return to take revenge on the latest Saw killer, as Jigsaw is (maybe?) dead. But we all know that horror movie villains never really die.

Producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules told Bloody Disgusting: “We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love. And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series.”

The original Saw films starred Tobin Bell as the Jigsaw killer before his death in the third film, but he made frequent appearances in the rest of the installments through flashbacks. Spiral, the 2021 reboot of the series, followed Rock as a cop working on a copycat Jigsaw case who eventually finds himself (and his dad) in a saw trap. Nobody is safe!

