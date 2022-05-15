There’s a lot going on in the world these days, but somehow people still have some mental space for one of the stranger ongoing stories: Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. It’s been a predictable s*itshow, though the silver lining has been that it helped the newly relaunched Court TV. Rather than cover some of the more upsetting news, SNL kicked off its penultimate episode of the season by tackling Depp-Heard.

The sketch focused on one of the more colorful aspects of the trial: Depp’s claim that he found fecal matter in his bed, allegedly left by Heard. Kyle Mooney plays a smirking Depp introduces new evidence in the trial, namely a video of poor staffers, including Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim, happening upon some smelly stuff in Depp’s bed.

“I think I’ve seen enough,” says Cecily Strong’s judge. “This trial has given me a lot to consider. On one hand, I believe Mr. Depp story. But on the other hand, your constant little smirk lets me know that this is not the first woman you made so mad that she pooped in your bed.” She also refers to him as a “full nightmare.”

The trial was actually on pause last week but it’s set to resume on Monday. Till then, you can watch SNL’s take on it in the video above.