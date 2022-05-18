Squid Game is by far Netflix’s biggest hit of all-time. The (self-reported) numbers are staggering: the Korean series logged 1.65 billion hours during its first 28 days on the streaming service. In second place among non-English language shows: Money Heist part five with 792 million hours. The gap is even larger among English language series, a list topped by season two of Bridgerton with a measly 656 million hours.

Will Squid Game be able to replicate its success in season two? Possibly, but we won’t find out for awhile. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Vanity Fair that the next season won’t come out until the end of 2023, possibly 2024:

He only has about three pages’ worth of ideas that he plans to turn into a script, so there isn’t much he can say except that there will be more games: “Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again.” Gi-hun is definitely coming back. Hwang has mentioned that the mysterious Front Man from the first round of games might play more of a role, but this seems like a maybe.

As for the theme of season two, Hwang said, “I want to ask the question, is true solidarity between humans possible?” If by “solidarity,” he means “everyone on Netflix watching Squid Game,” then yes, yes it is.

