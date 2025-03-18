Steven Knight’s new Hulu gangster series revolves around the intersection of London’s bareknuckled boxing scene and an all-woman gang in the 1880s, which was about four decades before the events of Peaky Blinders.

In A Thousand Blows, we meet the Forty Elephants, led by their “queen,” real-life crime boss Mary Carr (Erin Doherty). She is maneuvering in the same underground world as menacing fighter Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham), who encounters an opponent like he’s never experienced until now.

We quizzed Knight on what viewers might take from the Elephants’ story in these fraught current times for women’s rights with the writer and producer telling us that he does not “write with the intention of trying to smuggle a message in,” but that “the message is there,” particularly in an overarching story where every character, regardless of race or sex, is working class and struggling to break out. And as with Peaky, this show is a layered snapshot of an era (with fitting storytelling liberties taken) that can be both foreign and familiar to our own.

For more on building the world of A Thousand Blows and the power of a good needle drop, check out the conversation below.

When I heard about A Thousand Blows, I was reminded of how the Shelby women felt like their own gang. You let their voices and struggles and dreams shine, so this new show’s setup feels like a natural progression.

Yeah, I’ve wanted to do this show for a long time, back to when I was doing research into Peaky and discovered the true story, which is remarkable, of the gang who called themselves The Forty Elephants. Their name possibly came from Elephant and Castle, but when they went to Harrod’s and stole so many items of clothing and put them on to steal them, and they walked out, they looked like elephants because they were so big. And the humor of them, the look of them, and the name of them was always very, very beguiling to me.

And then Stephen Graham approached me with this story of Hezekiah Moscow [Malachi Kirby], and again, he’s a true person, someone who arrives in England in the 1880s from Jamaica with a mission to be a lion tamer. This is not stuff you can make up, but instead, he becomes an incredibly successful bareknuckled boxer. And I just thought, that idea was great. The Forty Elephants were in the same city at the same time. Imagine if Mary Carr and Hezekiah Moscow met, and there is no proof that they didn’t, so therefore, it’s possible. That’s what this story is, imagine if that happened.

You just mentioned a “what if” type scenario, but in general, when you choose to take liberties with history, how do you decide what is worth tweaking for the sake of the story?

I always think that what really happened is so remarkable that it almost dwarfs anything that you make up, but when you tell a story with lots of moving parts and lots of characters, sometimes reality takes a turn that isn’t going to work somehow. So I feel fine, as long as the characters are true to who they really were, then I think you can introduce into fiction things that either may not have happened or didn’t happen. And just see how that takes the story. And it’s not really, to be honest, a logical thing that I do, where I sit and think, “Wouldn’t it be interesting if this happened?”