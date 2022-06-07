Despite the fact that Netflix is pulling out all the stops for the fourth season of Stranger Things, the show still has another season left. It will be the final one, though, so expect the fifth season to break even more streaming records. While the fifth season has yet to begin production, the writers are aware that it needs to happen soon, mostly because the fans love it, but also because six years have passed in real life, though in the show it’s been more like three. Realistically, most of the cast would have already graduated college by now (looking at you, Charlie Heaton). So, the final season has to happen soon, and those kids need to get out of high school.

Of course, the show could follow in the footsteps of One Tree Hill and Riverdale and do the good, old-fashioned teen TV show time jump once the show resumes, whenever that may be. “I’m not sure we’re ready to say yet a start date for shooting,” co-creator Matt Duffer told TVLine. “But a lot of it is pretty well mapped out.”

Duffer adds that a lot of planning goes into the very complex seasons and they are extra careful when it comes to the ending. “We learn a lot every time we make a [season],” Duffer says. “We’ve learned a lot just working with all of our new actors and the ones that we’ve worked with for a long time over this year [making Season 4], so I’m sure it’ll change a little bit from that outline.”

The other Duffer brother, Ross, added, “I’m sure we will do a time jump. Ideally, we’d have shot [Seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that.” Season four was famously halted for over a year due to COVID restrictions, along with every other TV show and movie at the time.

For now, the brothers are actually still perfecting the rest of the fourth season, which hits Netflix in July. Ross adds, “So these are all discussions we’re going to have with our writers when we start the room up,” he continues. “Believe it or not, we’re still working on Season 4. We’re trying to finish the final two episodes, they’re so massive.” So very massive!



(Via TVLine)