Following the mass school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 children and 2 teachers dead, Netflix has opted to include a content warning for US audiences on the premiere episode for Stranger Things season 4.

The warning reads, “We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.” Netflix has also added a note in the episode’s description that warns views about “graphic violence involving children.”

The opening scene, which was released online last week as a teaser before being pulled off the internet by Netflix, depicts the aftermath of a violent act and shows the bloody bodies of dead children. Given the timing of Stranger Things‘ premiere May 27th, it’s a wise move to give viewers a choice whether to watch, skip, or save it for later.

But they might as well have made the change earlier, as there have been 27 shootings at schools in the first 144 days of 2022. Meanwhile, it’s doubtful any gun control legislation even gets voted on any time soon.

