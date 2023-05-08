If there is one thing a Skarsgård is gonna do, it’s show up unannounced and stir up some drama. So are we really surprised that Succession took this patented formula and ran with it?

Alexander Skarsgård may be prancing around in a fancy gold bomber jacket as Matsson while the Roy children battle their internal and familial demons, but the actor sure is loving it! And so are most of the fans. So his latest antics have people wondering: how is this all possibly going to play out?

Skarsgård himself even mentioned how Mattson is a bit of a mess, but that’s why we are all entertained by him, right? Skarsgård recently told The Hollywood Reporter, “He’s definitely a bull in a china shop. He subscribes to the philosophy ‘move fast and break things,'” the actor said. Even though his character is all over the place, he has sure been a standout in the final season. “He’s an agent of chaos. He loves it. He’s not a PR-created … there’s nothing fake about him. If you want to call it ‘genius,’ he’s just so out there and chaotic.” Speaking of chaos, fans seemed to have a problem with Matsson’s recent party-crashing antics. But mostly the numbers thing.

Kendall: you’re fucking up your own company Mattson: yeah well you’re GAY — sarah | succession spoilers (@lesbiankendalls) May 8, 2023

shiv finding out mattson was faking his numbers #succession pic.twitter.com/Se3rlreSAy — melon lord 🕸️ (@scarletsilverr) May 8, 2023

me: jokes where gay is used as a derogative between cishet ppl is never and was never funny

me when mattson calls kendall Roy's numbers gay: pic.twitter.com/BpiPjlD2Q3 — séamus :-)K 🕊💐 (@thinkingitright) May 8, 2023

Let’s say you could get over the very bad numbers thing, sure, fine. But what about his grand entrance to a party he wasn’t really wanted at, where he decided to choose violence instead of just staying silent and eating a cocktail frank like a normal person?

#Succession Kendall: "Let's have a moment of silence." Matsson: pic.twitter.com/UuXkmjME9A — Gerri Kellman's Personal Reputation Manager (@ForgeCarter) May 8, 2023

kendall: “let’s have a moment of silence for my dad”

mattson:pic.twitter.com/WqI49auIbd — romey 🌼 (@xxw4ll4ce) May 8, 2023

kendall when lukas mattson walked into the party pic.twitter.com/WoEEd6ytR5 — nina ♡ (@xernue) May 8, 2023

kendall and mattson hugging each other at the party #Succession pic.twitter.com/jtGCbmTYtX — reece (@SEGGSPISTOLS) May 8, 2023

Shiv pretending like she didn’t invite Matsson’s messy ass to this party pic.twitter.com/TOrPmarl4c — Spaghetti Chef Barbie (@shelbyboring) May 8, 2023

Kendall: “Okay what the fuck is Matsson doing here?”

Shiv: “i don’t know, the fuck?”

Also Shiv :

#succession pic.twitter.com/hQkISgFQ9d — Jhoana (@Jhorojas_) May 8, 2023

Listen, he knows how to show up and act out, which is all we can have ever expected from this guy. At the end of the day, just take comfort in knowing that his jacket cost $50k and will be impossible to dry clean. It’s also sold out.