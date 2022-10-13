What every television series needs is more Skarsgårds and more Norwegian mountains.

Succession season four could not come soon enough, especially after that brutal season three finale. Every Sunday without is empty (at least we have House of the Dragon which is fantasy-Succession to sustain us for the time being, but it’s still not the same). While we might not be getting the next season of Succession until next year, we know that the Roy family (and probably all of the people who follow them around such as Geri and Karl) are heading to Norway.

Variety reports that in the fourth season, Lukas Matsson (played by the one and only Alexander Skarsgård) will welcome the Roys on a trip to the Norwegian mountains. Per Variety, producer Scott Ferguson is overseeing the shoot in Norway. Actors Skarsgård, Nicholas Braun, and Sarah Snook have been confirmed to be shooting scenes from the fourth season across “a number of locations is western Norway.” Ferguson also confirmed to the outlet that the fourth season will dive more into Matsson as the sale of Waystar Royco to the tech mogul heats up. Everyone deserves more Alexander Skarsgård as a treat.

“When we saw images of the remarkable architecture and setting of Juvet we got really excited,” Ferguson told Variety. “Norway is a glorious, natural setting. It immediately seemed like a perfect place for a family gathering in the series. We studied different countries, but we realized Norway just has this exceptional landscape — like nowhere else in the world.”

Succession will return with Mr. Skarsgård for season four in 2023 (most likely).

