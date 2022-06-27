Only a few short months ago, HBO’s Succession writing team trolled a bit over what was planned for Season 4. Now, we’re hearing about some real progress for what’s to come, and it sure sounds like we’re going to get more of Alexander Skarsgård’s Tech CEO. That’s obviously good news because the world can never have enough Skarsgård, but more to the point, Variety reports that filming has begun and is cruising along in a speedy fashion.

Like first two seasons, the show’s got 10 more episodes (as opposed to one less for Season 3) readying themselves in the chute, and it’s pretty clear that Tom and Cousin Greg (oh, and Logan) won the past season, given Tom’s betrayal of his wife. He, of course, decided to let Logan know about Shiv, Kendall, and Roman’s plan to halt the sale of Waystar Royco. Tom received some wonderful satisfaction, no doubt, after the demeaning way that Shiv treated him, but will things backfire all over the place? From the sounds of the season synopsis, it sure sounds like that’s possible:

“In the 10-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

If these characters really wanna get existential, someone will be shown watching Apple TV+’s Severance, although I suspect that these universe will not collide. Regardless, expect to see all the usual suspects — Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, and Nicholas Braun return. Oh, and Kieran Culkin will be back, which means that there could be more of Roman’s d*ck-pic drama, and hopefully, none of that will fall onto J. Smith-Cameron’s Gerri because geez, man. Leave Gerri alone!

