Ahead of the House of the Dragon season finale, HBO premiered the first teaser trailer for its other show about a rich family arguing over who gets to rule.

The Succession season four teaser kicks off with Logan Roy (Brian Cox) complaining that “everything I try to do, people turn against me. I’m a hundred feet tall. These people are pygmies.” We then cut to a shot of the Roy kids — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin) — in the aftermath of the season three finale, when they unsuccessfully tried to oust their aging father from the company. “Here they are, the rebel alliance,” Connor calls his siblings (the Conheads are gonna love this).

Later, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) asks Shiv if she wants to talk about what happened. No, Tom, your wife probably doesn’t want to talk about you ratting her out to her dad. Save that kind of talk for Greg (Nicholas Braun). Here’s more on season four:

In season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Succession returns in spring 2023, possibly after The Last of Us (?).