Most episodes of Succession are 55 to 65 minutes long. But there are exceptions. The season two finale of the HBO drama, for instance, came in at 74 minutes, while the season three finale wasn’t far behind at 66 minutes. The “very satisfying” series finale will be even longer. “It’s 90 minutes,” composer Nicholas Britell told Variety. “It’s a huge episode — like a movie.”

If 10 minutes of that hour-and-a-half-long runtime was an extended version of Britell’s theme song, it would be the greatest series finale of all-time.

Creator Jesse Armstrong previously discussed why he decided to end the show after four seasons. “We played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference,” he told the New Yorker. Armstrong added, “I do think that this succession story that we were telling is complete.”

It will officially be complete on Sunday, May 28th (Memorial Day weekend), when the Succession series finale airs on HBO.

(Via Variety)