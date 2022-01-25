Sydney Sweeney is best known for her roles in two HBO series, Euphoria and The White Lotus, but she’s been in way more shows and movies than you might realize. She’s one of the Manson girls in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She’s Amy Adams’ psychiatric hospital roommate in Sharp Objects. She’s Eden on The Handmaid’s Tale. She was also in Netflix’s canceled-too-soon Everything Sucks!, and the instant cult classic Under the Silver Lake, and the voyeuristic thriller The Voyeurs, and…

The point is, Sweeney is one of the most talented 20-something actresses working today, but in an interview with the Independent, she expressed concern that she doesn’t get the recognization she deserves because she’s appeared nude on screen.

“With The White Lotus, I felt like people were finally recognizing the hard work I’ve been doing. This is something that has bothered me for a while. I’m very proud of my work in Euphoria. I thought it was a great performance. But no one talks about it because I got naked,” she said. Sweeney added that there’s a “stigma against actresses who get naked on screen… When a guy has a sex scene or shows his body, he still wins awards and gets praise. But the moment a girl does it, it’s completely different.”

Sweeney has spoken to Euphoria creator Sam Levinson about her character’s disproportionate number of topless scenes, and asked to remove the ones that weren’t necessary to the plot. “There are moments where Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I would tell Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here.’ He was like, ‘OK, we don’t need it’. I’ve never felt like Sam has pushed it on me or was trying to get a nude scene into an HBO show,” she said. “When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t make me.”

