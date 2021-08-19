Coming in hot off of her mean-girl turn on HBO’s The White Lotus, Sydney Sweeney stars in the steamy new trailer for the Amazon original movie The Voyeurs. The thriller features Sydney acting alongside Justice Smith as a couple who became obsessed with watching their extremely photogenic and consistently frisky neighbors, who are played by Ben Hardy and Katharine King So.

However, that obsession starts to go too far as Sweeney’s character begins interacting with the seemingly picture-perfect neighbors, who are clearly hiding some dark secrets. And, yet, judging by the trailer, that doesn’t stop Sweeney from getting pulled in even deeper by Hardy’s hunky good looks and suave demeanor.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“The Voyeurs” follows a young couple (Sydney Sweeney and Justice Smith) who move into their dream apartment, only to find their windows look directly into a unit across the street — a volatile and attractive couple who captivate the pair. When they attempt to anonymously intercede in their lives, they unwittingly set in motion a chain of events that will lead to disaster.

According to Variety, The Voyeurs will be the first film in a planned series of “sexy date night” thrillers coming to Amazon subscribers.

The Voyeurs starts streaming September 10 on Amazon Prime Video.