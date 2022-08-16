Deadline has confirmed that both hip-hop sensation SZA and Euphoria star Chloe Cherry will be in a film entitled Tuna Melt, alongside Boogie‘s Eddie Huang, who wrote and will direct it. The publication calls it an “off-beat dramedy” that has been “likened to an updated Pulp Fiction meets High Fidelity.”

In the film, Huang plays a hitman enduring a breakup when he “unexpectedly meets the love of his life soon after he completes a job,” with SZA playing the role of the love interest. More details are yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, fans of SZA are less interested in her acting career and more invested in when her next album is coming out. The long-awaited LP has been delayed, with the president of her label Punch making a statement about it last month. “SZA and myself initially spoke about a summertime album,” he wrote.” Which is why she mentioned summer in a post-Grammys interview. Shortly after discussing everything with RCA and Top, we decided it was best to do it a little bit later to set everything up correctly, giving it its proper space and lead time. There is a lot that goes into putting out a album and especially one with this much anticipation. We thank you for your continued patience and understanding. An announcement will be coming sooner than you think.”