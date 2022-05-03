More “Good Days” may soon be upon us: At last night’s Met Gala, SZA mentioned that her much-anticipated sophomore album is complete and its release is imminent.

When speaking with Vogue, SZA said, “The album’s finally ready to go — more than I’ve ever felt before. So this summer, it’ll be a SZA summer.”

This summer = SZA Summer. SZA seemingly confirms that her album will be dropping this summer! pic.twitter.com/3lZIPgh1zK — SZA CRAVE ❤️‍🔥 (@SZACRAVE) May 3, 2022

SZA’s upcoming album will be her first release since her debut album CTRL, which dropped in 2017. She first gave us a taste of a new era back in 2020, with The Neptunes-produced “Hit Different,” which featured Ty Dolla Sign. On Christmas Day of that year, she surprised fans with a single called “Good Days.” Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for a new full-length project.

Also coming soon is SZA’s Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming fourth and final album on the label, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which is set for release on May 13. If Top Dawg’s release schedule parallels that of 2017, SZA’s album could follow shortly after.

In addition to new music, SZA will perform at the Outside Lands festival this August. Perhaps we’ll get new music ahead of her performance. She also teased an acting role earlier this year, but has not confirmed the character or the film to which she is attached.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.