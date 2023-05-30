For months, HBO had been advertising the latest (and now completed) seasons of Succession and Barry as the final seasons, while Amazon Prime Video did the same with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. But Apple TV+, for whatever reason (denial), has not confirmed that Ted Lasso, or at least the current version of Ted Lasso with Jason Sudeikis as the star, is ending with the season three finale. The speculation is now over, kind of, and it came in the form of a tweet from the Twitter account “run” by the AFC Richmond coach.

“A few years ago I hopped on a plane with Coach Beard headin’ to a little town in London. Tonight we play our final match. It’s like what I say about the films of David Lynch. I can’t tell you what’s happenin’, but I sure as heck don’t want it to end,” he tweeted. Maybe in 20 years, Ted Lasso will be resurrected, a la Twin Peaks: The Return, but with Roy Kent in the Wally Brando role. (There will almost certainly be multiple spinoffs in the future.)

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” Sudeikis told Deadline. “The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet — that being season three — it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

The Ted Lasso series finale debuts on Apple TV+ on May 31st.