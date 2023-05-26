Succession and Barry aren’t the only award-winning TV shows ending this weekend. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel series finale debuted on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and fans of Family Guy may have wondered if the episode includes a nod to a classic scene from the animated series. Your suspicion is correct, the one person who watches both Mrs. Maisel and Family Guy; it was confirmed by none other than Alex Borstein, who stars on both shows.

“Dan Palladino and I wrote together on Family Guy. He was my boss there. It was very reminiscent in my head to ‘Mom, mommy, mom, mom, mama, mom, Lois, mommy,’ which we were all there for in the room when that came up,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s kind of what I had in my head, trying to be equally as grating and annoying.”

Here’s the scene being referenced from Family Guy:

I haven’t checked the comments on that video, but I’m guessing 85 percent of them are moms saying, “omg this is so me and my kid haha.” The other 15 percent is people saying how much better Family Guy used to be (in that sense, they really did rip off The Simpsons). Borstein continued:

“That was a really fun thing to shoot, but it was a lot. We were also able to play with it in ADR when we do the additional dialogue in a booth. I was able to change them up or add more. I think she had me add more. That was annoying for the whole crew. I think they were pretty sick of hearing “Mike, Mike, Mike” by the end of that.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel finale is streaming now.

