What does this have to do with Ted Lasso? “I guess I’m saying I feel like that kid,” Goldstein continued with a laugh . “Like, ‘We buried it… We all cried, we had a funeral. Are you saying we can bring anything back?’ It’s too much power.” It’s a miracle — kind of like a comedy about soccer based on a commercial becoming one of the most award-winning TV shows of the 2020s.

“I have a friend that I went to university with,” the actor, who plays ever-grumpy Roy Kent, said on the Wild Card podcast. “He had a cat that died. He loved his cat, and the cat was run over, and they buried the cat, buried it. And he was a child. They buried the cat in the garden, and he lay in bed so sad, so upset and crying, and he prayed and he prayed and he wished. ‘I wish the cat would come back.’ And then the cat did come back, and it turned out the cat they buried wasn’t their cat. And I think about that all the time.”

Plot

The good news about a fourth season of Ted Lasso (namely, that it’s happening) was announced in March 2025. This time around, Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, is “coaching a women’s team.”

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap, in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be,” Sudeikis (who created the show with Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly) said in a statement.

Apple TV+ programming head Matt Cherniss added, “Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief. Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

Warner Bros. TV head Channing Dungey recently explained how season 4 (which will reportedly begin in Kansas, where Ted lives, before heading back to the UK) came together.

“It’s really all been driven by Jason. The studio, Warner Bros, and Apple were very much open to doing more Ted Lasso but so much of it was about Jason feeling good about the prospects, comfortable with the idea. It’s all coming from his creative brain, and we were fortunate enough to find ourselves in a place where he landed on an idea that he was excited about, and we are getting the opportunity to support him in that vision.”

Ted Lasso was originally envisioned as a three-season arc. Is season 4 the beginning of a new trilogy, so to speak? “We’ve heard the pitch for season 4,” Dungey said. “Is there the opportunity for the story to continue after that? Absolutely. Have I heard a whole three-season pitch? Not yet.”

Cast

As of May 2025, it’s been confirmed that Jason Sudeikis will return as Ted Lasso. Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Brett Goldstein (Roy F*cking Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) are also expected to reprise their roles, as their options were picked up last year. It sounds like Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) will likely be back, too, unlike Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), who is busy with Steve Carell’s HBO comedy, and possibly Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), who “currently doesn’t have an acting deal in place.”

There’s also been one recasting: Ted’s son Henry will no longer be played Gus Turner. The show is looking for a new actor.