Here’s everything we know so far about Ted Lasso season 4.

It sure seemed like the Emmy-winning soccer comedy had wrapped things up with the season 3 finale, which could have worked as a series finale . But it’s coming back for another season — and a new premise.

The Studio is Apple TV’s latest quality-over-quantity hit, along with Slow Horses, Shrinking, Severance, Silo, and Surface. What do these shows have in common besides the letter “s”? They’re all still active.

Plot

After months of speculation, it was confirmed in March 2025 that Ted Lasso will return for another season. This time, Ted Lasso (played by co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis) will coach a women’s soccer team.

That’s all the details we know so far, but in a statement, Sudeikis said, “As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap. In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”

Apple TV+ programming head Matt Cherniss added, “Ted Lasso has been nothing short of a juggernaut, inspiring a passionate fanbase all over the world, and delivering endless joy and laughter, all while spreading kindness, compassion and unwavering belief. Apple is thrilled to be continuing our collaboration with Jason and the brilliant creative minds behind this show.”

Variety has more:

Jack Burditt (Nobody Wants This, 30 Rock) has boarded Season 4 as executive producer under his new overall deal with Apple TV+. Sudeikis will executive produce in addition to starring. Brendan Hunt (who also played Coach Beard), Toheeb Jimoh, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel also executive produce. Goldstein is attached to write and executive produce along with Leanne Bowen. Bill Lawrence executive produces via his Doozer Productions alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer.

When asked if the new season will find Ted returning to America, Sudeikis replied, “Yeah, that’s too many questions… It’s only because I don’t know.” Fellow co-creator Bill Lawrence (Scrubs) was equally tight-lipped about spoilers. “I leave all Ted Lasso questions, as does everybody else, to our fearless leader, Jason Sudeikis,” he told Variety.

You can see the season 4 announcement post here.

Cast

So far, the only cast member to be confirmed to return for season 4 is Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso). But Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton), Brett Goldstein (Roy F*cking Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) are expected to reprise their roles, as their options were picked up last year.

Where does that leave Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Nick Mohammed (Nate Shelley), Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt), and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), among others? It’s unclear, but we do know that Gus Turner, who played Ted’s young son Henry, won’t be back: he’s being recast. He got Bobby Draper’d.