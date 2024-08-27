Is Netflix’s ‘The Accident’ Getting A Season 2?

One of the biggest shows on Netflix at the moment is Em*ly in Paris (I refuse to speak her name, or else a fashion demon will curse me and my collection of hoodies). But there’s another title that’s even higher on the streaming service’s top 10 list: The Accident.

The Spanish-language series is about how a tragedy can change the lives of other four families in an instant. The official logline from Netflix reads: “When a birthday party takes a tragic turn, its ripples shatter a close-knit community — tearing families, friendships, and hearts apart.”

The Accident was created by Leonardo Padrón, who shared his appreciation for the show’s worldwide popularity in an Instagram post.

“For my part, gratitude is the first word that comes to mind. You never know what the fate of your stories will be. It is always a gamble, no matter how many years of experience you have writing them,” he wrote. “But, here we are, being seen from all over the world and receiving countless enthusiastic comments. Obviously, none of this would be happening without the immense support and commitment of Netflix and the enormous human talent that left its soul in this story.” Padrón added, “For those who have not yet seen the series, go ahead. You are more than welcome.”

If The Accident continues to be a big hit, will there be a season 2? Netflix hasn’t announced anything, but according to Pinkvilla, in response to a fan who demanded more episodes (“I need a second season… Got me wanting it more… 10 chapters seemed not enough to me… for such a beautiful series”), Padrón wrote back with the raised-hands emoji. He sounds interested!

You can watch the trailer for The Accident above.