Since The Boys launched in 2019, Supernatural fans have been not-so-patiently waiting to see showrunner Eric Kripke re-team with Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Unfortunately for these viewers, JDM has been busy Negan-ing on The Walking Dead and spin off Dead City, but as Kripke tells Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, it was only a matter of time before schedules permitted the duo to get back together again. Additionally, Kripke shut down speculation that Morgan was ever meant to embody Tek Knight, an old-school Payback member who parodies both DC’s Batman and Marvel’s Iron Man.

As Gen V viewers recently discovered, Tek Knight is portrayed in this universe by Derek Wilson as a sexually-obsessed true-crime host who really enjoys… bagels (for gross reasons). Sure, JDM could have pulled this character off without a doubt, and he did previously agree with the assertion that he makes the Prime Video (Amazon) show even filthier than it already was. However, JDM plays an entirely different character, and although Kripke wouldn’t divulge the full picture with EW, a few hints did drop:

“He is an old colleague of Butcher’s,” Kripke teases, referring to Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher. “I can tell you that he shares a lot of Butcher’s concern and hatred of superheroes. It really came from the notion of everyone else in The Boys is always trying to pull Butcher back. So what would happen if he started working with someone who wants to push him forward?” Morgan feels the role he’s playing now is “a little bit more perfect” for him than the previous ones Kripke toyed with, though he doesn’t elaborate further.

So secretive. Previously, The Boys only offered a wonky photoshop to mess with everybody, so at least we’re seeing some progress. The world will find out more, however, when The Boys returns for a fourth season on June 13.