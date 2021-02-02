Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez recently breathed fire at Ted Cruz when he revealed that he agreed with her statement that a hearing should be held over Robinhood’s role in blocking investors from purchasing Gamestop, AMC, and other Redditor-fueled stocks while hedge funders could continue to do whatever they pleased. In doing so, AOC tweeted that she was perfectly willing to work with Republican lawmakers but only those members who “aren’t trying to get me killed.”

AOC was referencing Cruz’s role in helping to incite the MAGA coup, which ended with five deaths (including two Capitol Hill cops) while rioters made it their mission to halt the Senate’s sealing of the Electoral College vote. To somehow make matters even worse, one MAGA rioter was revealed to have made it his personal mission to assassinate AOC, and she has now spoken about what she endured that day via an Instagram Live video. Things got emotionally charged with AOC describing how she felt when she heard a man (who she believed was an insurrectionist) pounding on the doors to her office, within which she initially took refuge. On January 6, she genuinely believed that she was going to be killed, and this was a perfectly valid fear, given what we’ve learned about the rioters’ zip-tie-fueled behavior.

AOC described the trauma of the event, which she likened to being trapped in a zombie movie, and she heard a man yell, “Where is she?” She peered through a door hinge at the man as he kept yelling, and “I thought I was going to die.” That portion of AOC’s Instagram Live session can be seen here:

This was one of the most heartbreaking moments of AOC’s IG live pic.twitter.com/BumKbriwmy — grant 🧔🏻 (@urdadssidepiece) February 2, 2021

Even more chilling, as AOC revealed, was her eventual realization that this man was a Capitol Police officer, although as she stated, he approached here with a “tremendous amount of anger and hostility.” At that point, she had no idea whether he was a friend or a foe, or whether he meant to help or hurt her, and although he yelled at her to move toward safety (and following the news that a rioter intended to kill her), it’s apparent that Congressional members’ lives were in danger on January 6. As AOC progressed into discussing how certain Republicans kept asking Congress to “forget” the attack, she described how “these are the same tactics of abusers.”

While speaking, AOC described how time had frozen while the officer pounded on her door, and she grew tearful during this next revelation:

“The reason I’m getting emotional in this moment is because these folks who tell us to move on, that it’s no big, that we should forget what happened, even telling us to apologize, these are the same tactics of abusers. And I’m a survivor of sexual assault, and I haven’t told many people that in my life, but when we go through trauma, trauma compounds on each other… as a survivor, I struggle with the idea of being believed.”

caught part of AOC’s IG live. If you haven’t heard it or better yet, don’t want to hear it, HEAR IT. There’s a lot of politicians that I don’t like, but I’d never wish death upon them, let alone unleash a mob on them. So yeah, impeach that MF’er pic.twitter.com/itmqnkLPWh — Jm (@jimcclintock) February 2, 2021

AOC eventually hid in the the office of Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), who revealed (also on Monday night) on MSNBC that AOC stated, “I just hope I get to be a mom. I hope I don’t die today.”

Katie Porter recounts how she and AOC hid in her office during the Jan. 6 insurrectionist riot. "I'm a mom. I'm calm. I have everything we need. We can live for like a month in this office. And she said, 'I hope I get to be a mom, I hope I don’t die today.'" pic.twitter.com/efa6ASPOGf — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 2, 2021

Likewise, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY) also revealed on MSNBC that he was concerned about being locked in a room with GOP colleagues (who included Rep. Lauren Boebert) who live-tweeted their location during the insurrection. He called for those members to be expelled from Congress.

I shared @AOC’s concern about being locked in the same room as my Republican colleagues on January 6th. They had incited an insurrection, and were live-tweeting our whereabouts. Some of them continue to pose a threat to everyone who works in the Capitol. They must be expelled. pic.twitter.com/YCLBizX5ab — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) February 2, 2021

You can watch AOC’s full Instagram Live video below.