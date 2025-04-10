Abby was introduced in 2020’s masterful The Last of Us Part II, which is the most recent ( and final? ) Last of Us game released, not including the endless remasters. Does that mean season 2 will be the show’s last season?

After two years away, The Last of Us returns to HBO this Sunday. What’s in store? Well, for one thing, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) must deal with the fallout from the season 1 finale, in which he told a lie about the Fireflies finding other immune people to save her life. The seven-episode season (which has a five-year time jump) also sees the introduction of Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), who everyone is going to be super normal about.

Is The Last Of Us Ending After Season 2?

Nope! The plan all along has been to spread out the events of The Last of Us Part II over the course of multiple seasons. “The story material that we got from Part II of the game is way more than the story material that was in the first game, so part of what we had to do from the start was figure out how to tell that story across seasons,” co-creator Craig Mazin told Deadline. “When you do that, you look for natural breakpoints, and as we laid it out, this season, the national breakpoint felt like it came after seven episodes.”

In fact, HBO has already renewed The Last of Us for season 3.

Here’s the official logline for season 2:

Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

Besides Pascal, Ramsey, and Dever, The Last of Us also stars Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, Jeffrey Wright, and Catherine O’Hara.

Season 2 premieres this Sunday, April 13, on Max at 9 p.m. ET.