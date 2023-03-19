In an age when shows never end or at least spawn endless spinoffs, it’s almost comforting, in a way, that Succession is ending, hopefully on top. (Although some future spinoff isn’t off the table.) The news was shocking to many; after all, it will have only been on the air for four seasons. It was a shock to one of its cast members, too, if only because no one bothered to tell her it was over until a ways into the process.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times (as caught by IndieWire), Sarah Snook said she as “very upset” at the news, which she only found out at the table read.

“I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness,” Snook said. “It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end.”

For Snook, it’s bittersweet that the show that made her a household name. “Emotionally, all of us weren’t necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much,” she explained. “But everything has to come to an end, and it’s smart not to let something become a parody of itself.”

Snook’s onscreen father, Brian Cox, was a little more detached when the show ended, saying he felt nothing after filming his final scene. He won’t even mind not having to constantly pelt people with Logan Roy’s signature catchphrase.

Succession‘s final season begins its run starting March 26 on HBO.

